May 15, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tai Industries to consider dividend
TAI Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017, to consider, take on record and approve the Company's annual audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017.
