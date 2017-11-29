Tai Industries' board meeting on December 8, 2017

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, for considering, approving and taking on record the Company's un-audited quarterly/half yearly results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2017 will be held on Friday, 8th December, 2017.This may please be treated as our compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Notice of the Meeting will be published as required by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE