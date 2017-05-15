TAI Industries' board meeting on May 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017, to consider, take on record and approve the Company's annual audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017.Source : BSE