Tai Industries annual general meeting on September 11, 2017.

In compliance with the requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly note that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company would be closed from 5th September, 2017 to 11th September, 2017 (both days inclusive),Further, please be informed that the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 11th September, 2017.Source : BSE