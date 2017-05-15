May 15, 2017 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
T Spirutual World's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following business as under:- 1.To consider and approve Audited financial results for the 04th quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman.Source : BSE