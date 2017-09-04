Sysco Industries' AGM on September 27, 2017

This is to inform you that the 8th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 02.00 p.m. at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan, Vardhman Mahaveer Marg, City Light Town, Athwa, Surat - 395007, Gujarat.The Notice containing the business to be transacted at the Meeting is attached.Source : BSE