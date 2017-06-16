Syschem India: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that in the Board Meeting held on 16th June, 2017 the Board of directors have decided the following:1.To designate Mr. Ranjan Jain Chairman cum Managing Director of the company;2.To designate Mr. Suninder Veer Singh as Jt.Managing Director;3.To appoint Mrs. Neena Batra as Non-executive Director of the company;4.To convene the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company on Monday 17th July, 2017 for allotment of Equity Shares and Zero Coupon Convertible Warrants on preferential basis.Source : BSE