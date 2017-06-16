App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 16, 2017 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syschem India: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that in the Board Meeting held on 16th June, 2017.

Syschem India: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that in the Board Meeting held on 16th June, 2017 the Board of directors have decided the following:

1.To designate Mr. Ranjan Jain Chairman cum Managing Director of the company;
2.To designate Mr. Suninder Veer Singh as Jt.Managing Director;
3.To appoint Mrs. Neena Batra as Non-executive Director of the company;
4.To convene the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company on Monday 17th July, 2017 for allotment of Equity Shares and Zero Coupon Convertible Warrants on preferential basis.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.