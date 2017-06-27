App
Jun 27, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syschem India's EoGM on July 17, 2017

Please find attached herewith notice of extra ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on 17th July, 2017 for issuing equity shares and zero coupon equity warrants on preferential basis, increasing Authorised share capital and alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company, change in designation of Mr. Ranjan Jain as Chairman cum Managing Director and change in designation of Mr. Suninder Veer Singh as Joint Managing Director.Source : BSE

