Synergy Bizcon: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 4/17-18 held today, i.e. on Wednesday, the 13th September, 2017 has:(i)Considered and Approved the Statement of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017; and(ii)Took note of Limited Review Report on the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results.Source : BSE