Sep 13, 2017 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Synergy Bizcon: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 4/17-18 held today, i.e. on Wednesday, the 13th September, 2017 has:
(i)Considered and Approved the Statement of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017; and
(ii)Took note of Limited Review Report on the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results.
Source : BSE
