Sep 04, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Synergy Bizcon's board meeting on September 13, 2017
We hereby informed the Stock Exchange that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 13th September, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the statement of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
