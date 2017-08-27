Aug 24, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Synergy Bizcon's AGM on September 21, 2017
We are pleased to informed that the 24th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the members of SYNERGY BIZCON LIMITED will be held on Thursday, 21st September, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at Hotel President, 163, R.N.T. Marg, Indore–452001, Madhya Pradesh to transact the business mentioned in the Notice of the Meeting
We are pleased to informed that the 24th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the members of SYNERGY BIZCON LIMITED will be held on Thursday, 21st September, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at Hotel President, 163, R.N.T. Marg, Indore–452001, Madhya Pradesh to transact the business mentioned in the Notice of the MeetingSource : BSE