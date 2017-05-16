Syncom Formulations to consider dividend

Syncom Formulations India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses:1. To consider & approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2017.2. To take on record the Audit Report submitted by the Auditors for the Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2017.3. To recommend dividend on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for financial year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE