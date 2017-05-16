App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syncom Formulations to consider dividend

Syncom Formulations India has informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, to consider & approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2017.

Syncom Formulations to consider dividend
Syncom Formulations India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses:

1. To consider & approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2017.

2. To take on record the Audit Report submitted by the Auditors for the Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2017.

3. To recommend dividend on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for financial year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.