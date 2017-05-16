May 16, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Syncom Formulations' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Corporate Announcement u/r 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding intimation of holding 01/2017-18 Board Meeting for approval of the Audited Financial results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017.
Corporate Announcement u/r 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding intimation of holding 01/2017-18 Board Meeting for approval of the Audited Financial results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE