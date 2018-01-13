Symphony to consider Q3 results on January 23, 2018

Symphony Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2017 (Q3)2. Consider and declare 3rd interim dividend on equity share, if any, for the financial year 2017-18;As per the Company's internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed upto 48 hours after announcement of the said financial results is made public.Source : BSE