Symphony recommends final dividend

Symphony Ltd has informed BSE that the Final Dividend of Rs.1 (50%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the year 2016-17, as recommended by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, shall be payable on or before September 28, 2017.The final dividend is payable subject to approval of the members at their Annual General Meeting to be held on August 31, 2017.Source : BSE