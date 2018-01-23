Symphony declares third interim dividend

Symphony Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors has considered and approved the following in their meeting held on January 23, 2018:
- Declared 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- (50%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year
2017-18.
