you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Symbiox Investment & Trading Company's board meeting on December 14, 2017

The Board of Director of the Company will meet on 14th December, 2017 to discuss & approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and half year ended 30th September, 2017

 
 
The Board of Director of the Company will meet on 14th December, 2017 to consider and take on record following matters;

1) To discuss & approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and half year ended 30th September, 2017

2) The Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the directors, officers, and designated employee of the company covered under the said Code from 30th November, 2017 to 18th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of unaudited financial result for the quarter ended and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Source : BSE
