Symbiox Investment & Trading Company's AGM on Sept 25, 2017

The Notice calling the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Member of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the 25th September ,2017 at 11.30 A.M. at 7A, Rani Rashmoni Road, Kolkata-700013, Containing the Business to be Transacted thereat, is attached herewith.As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and amendments there to and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is Providing to its Member the Facility to cast their vote by electronic means on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. The Instruction for e-voting is mentioned in the said Notice.Source : BSE