Jun 06, 2017 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Symbiox Invest board meeting on June 9, 2017
The Board of Directors of the Company will be meeting on Friday 09th June, 2017.
The Board of Directors of the Company will be meeting on Friday 09th June, 2017 to consider following matters;
1)To appointment of Directors.
2)Setting up of a corporate office at Mumbai.
3)Any other matter with permitted by chair
Source : BSE
1)To appointment of Directors.
2)Setting up of a corporate office at Mumbai.
3)Any other matter with permitted by chair
Source : BSE