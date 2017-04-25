Apr 25, 2017 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sylph Education: Outcome of board meeting
Sylph Education Solutions has informed that in the board meeting held on September 16, 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of Ms. Anjali Batreja from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from September 16, 2016.
Sylph Education Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that in the board meeting held on September 16, 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of Ms. Anjali Batreja from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from September 16, 2016.Source : BSE