Sword-Edge Comm: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to above subject matter, we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. 25th May, 2017 inter alias, and considered the following:To Accept resignation of:MR. JITENDRA SHAH (DIN: 07184617),MR. VIKRAM CHAMPAKLAL SANGHAVI (DIN: 03552193) &MR. NILESHKUMAR TRIBHOVANDAS KAVA (DIN: 01618499)as Director of the Company w.e.f. 02.05.2017.Source : BSE