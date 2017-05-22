Sword and Shield Pharma' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all specified persons of the Company from May 22, 2017 to June 2, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE