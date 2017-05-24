Switching Technologies Gunther's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice under Regulation 29 of LODR read with Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 29th May 2017, at 454, Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012, USA to consider and approve inter alia the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE