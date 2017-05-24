App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Switching Technologies Gunther's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 29th May 2017, at 454, Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012, USA to consider and approve inter alia the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.

Switching Technologies Gunther's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice under Regulation 29 of LODR read with Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 29th May 2017, at 454, Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012, USA to consider and approve inter alia the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.