Swiss Glascoat Equipments' board meeting on December 05, 2017

Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened on Tuesday, December 05, 2017 at 12.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the business as stated in the agenda sent to the Directors and in particular, to approve and take on record Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on ended on September 30, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on September 30, 2017.Source : BSE