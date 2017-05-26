May 26, 2017 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Swastika Investsmart recommends dividend
Swastika Investsmart Ltd has informed BSE that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended a Dividend of Re. 1/- per share (10 percent of Face Value of Rs. 10/-) payable subject to approval of Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting.
