Jun 23, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments' AGM on July 17, 2017

Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, the 17th July, 2017 at the Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Piramal Tower Annexe, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013 is attached herewith.

You are requested to take the same on your records.Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013.Source : BSE

