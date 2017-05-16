Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics' board meeting will be held on May 30, 2017

May 15, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017 inter alia, to discuss and decide following items.
1. To approve and adopt the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To consider recommendation for Dividend on Equity Shares to the Members of the Company.Source : BSE
