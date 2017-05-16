May 15, 2017 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Swasti Vinayaka's board meeting on May 30, 2017
The Meeting of Board of Directors of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE