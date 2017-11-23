Swaraj Engines' board meeting November 28, 2017

Sub: Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Companyto be held on 28th November, 2017Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, kindly be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 28th November, 2017 to inter-alia consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company.Kindly be informed that as per the Insider Trading Code of the Company, the Trading Window for the designated employees of the Company will remain closed with the immediate effect and shall re-open only after 48 hours from the announcement of outcome of the Board Meeting to Stock Exchanges.You are requested to take note of the sameSource : BSE