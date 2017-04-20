Swaraj Auto's board meeting on May 12, 2017

02/SP/BSE 20-April-2017 The General Manager Corporate Relationship Deptt. BSE Limited 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 Sub.: Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Dear Sir, Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Swaraj Automotives Limited will be held on 12th May, 2017 (Friday), inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend equity dividend, if any, for the said year. Kindly take note of the same. Yours faithfully, For Swaraj Automotives Limited (Gagan Kaushik) Company SecretarySource : BSE