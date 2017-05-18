May 18, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Swan Energy to consider dividend
Swan Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017
Swan Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:
1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017;
2. To consider recommendation of dividend on Equity shares, if any, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.Source : BSE
