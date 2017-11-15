Swagtam Trading & Services - Outcome of board meeting

Un-Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Half-year ended 30.09.2017 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities stands approved & adopted Results has been released for Publications in 2 Newspapers & are displayed at Company's website
With further reference & in continuation to our Letter & Email dated 02.11.2017 & 03.11.2017, Meeting(s) of Audit Committee & Board of Directors held at its Regd. Office today - 14.11.2017
Please find enclosed herewith the following :-
1) Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors
2) Un-Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Half-year ended 30.09.2017 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities stands approved & adopted
Results has been released for Publications in 2 Newspapers &
are displayed at Company's website
3) Company could not find suitable & competent Company Secretary and Shri R.K. Gupta was requested to do needful on priority basis
Source : BSE
