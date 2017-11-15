Swagtam Trading & Services - Outcome of board meeting

With further reference & in continuation to our Letter & Email dated 02.11.2017 & 03.11.2017, Meeting(s) of Audit Committee & Board of Directors held at its Regd. Office today - 14.11.2017Please find enclosed herewith the following :-1) Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors2) Un-Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Half-year ended 30.09.2017 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities stands approved & adoptedResults has been released for Publications in 2 Newspapers &are displayed at Company's website3) Company could not find suitable & competent Company Secretary and Shri R.K. Gupta was requested to do needful on priority basisSource : BSE