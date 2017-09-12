Swagruha Infrastructure: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Swagruha Infrastructure Limited held on Monday, 11th day of September, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company the following were duly considered and approved:1.Revised unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017 (Attached).2.Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2017 (Attached).Source : BSE