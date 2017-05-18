Swagruha Infra's board meeting on May 29, 2017

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Swagruha Infrastructure Limited will be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company to consider the following: 1.Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017. 2.Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 3.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE