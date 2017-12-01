Swadeshi Polytex appoints Lovely Kumari as Company Secretary & CO

We would like to inform you that the Company has appointed CS Lovely Kumari ( ACS: 34778) as a company Secretary at the Board meeting held on November 14, 2017.
We would like to inform you that the Company has appointed CS Lovely Kumari ( ACS: 34778) as a company Secretary at the Board meeting held on 14th November, 2017 with immediate effect in place of CS Sunita Gujar , who has resigned w.e.f. 14th November,2017.
