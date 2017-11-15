SW Investments - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2017 approved Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2017.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2017 transacted the following business:
1. Approved Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we enclose the following:
- Copy of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2017.
- Limited Review Report for the above mentioned financial results.
Source : BSE
