SW Investments - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2017 transacted the following business:1. Approved Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2017.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we enclose the following:- Copy of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2017.- Limited Review Report for the above mentioned financial results.Source : BSE