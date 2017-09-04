SVP Global: Outcome of board meeting

SVP Global Ventures Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 04th September, 2017, Monday at 03.30 p.m. have carried out the following:1. The 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 3.30 pm at Kilachand Conference Room, 2nd Floor, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, IMC Bldg, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.2. The Board of Directors have approved the Notice of the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2016-17.3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company shall remain closed date from Thursday, 21st September to Thursday, 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. Shravan A Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary is appointed as the Scrutinizer for e-voting.Source : BSE