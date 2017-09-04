App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SVP Global: Outcome of board meeting

SVP Global Ventures has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 04, 2017, Monday at 03.30 p.m.

SVP Global: Outcome of board meeting
SVP Global Ventures Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 04th September, 2017, Monday at 03.30 p.m. have carried out the following:

1. The 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 3.30 pm at Kilachand Conference Room, 2nd Floor, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, IMC Bldg, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.

2. The Board of Directors have approved the Notice of the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2016-17.

3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company shall remain closed date from Thursday, 21st September to Thursday, 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

4. Shravan A Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary is appointed as the Scrutinizer for e-voting.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.