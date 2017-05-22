May 22, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SVOGL Oil Gas and Energy's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th day of May, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company to inter alia, To Consider and approve : - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE