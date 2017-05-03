App
May 03, 2017

SVC Superchem: Outcome of board meeting

SVC Superchem has enclose Financial Results approved by Board of Directors in the Board meeting held on 3rd May, 2017.

We enclose Financial Results approved by Board of Directors in the Board meeting held on 3rd May, 2017 Wednesday as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017 and Independent Auditor's Review Report required under 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE

