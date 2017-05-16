Svaraj Trading's board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and also hereby give the intimation for closure of Trading window.Source : BSE