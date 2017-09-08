Sep 08, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Svam Software's board meeting on September 14, 2017
This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14 th September , 2017 at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015.
This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14 th September , 2017 at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015.Source : BSE