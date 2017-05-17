SVA India's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at 162–C, Mittal Tower 16th floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai–400 021, to transact the following businesses: 1.The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Auditors Report thereon; and 2.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. In this regard, we further inform you that the Trading Window of the Company will be closed from Thursday, May 25, 2017 to Monday, May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE