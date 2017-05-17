App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SVA India's board meeting on May 27, 2017

We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

SVA India's board meeting on May 27, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at 162–C, Mittal Tower 16th floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai–400 021, to transact the following businesses: 1.The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Auditors Report thereon; and 2.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. In this regard, we further inform you that the Trading Window of the Company will be closed from Thursday, May 25, 2017 to Monday, May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.