Suyog Telematics - Outcome of board meeting

In compliance with Regulations 30 & 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are enclosing unaudited standalone financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30, 2017 along with Limited review report.The above financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting on November 14, 2017 and approved by Board of Directors in its meeting held on November 14, 2017. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 3:30 PM.Source : BSE