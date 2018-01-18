Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in China and Sri Lanka

Suven Life Sciences announces today that the grant of 1 product patent from China and 1 product patent from Sri Lanka corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and these Patents are valid through 2033 and 2032 respectively.
