Jun 13, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and USA
Suven Life Sciences announces today that the grant of 1 product patent from Australia and 1 product patent from USA corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and these Patents are valid through 2032 and 2034 respectively.
