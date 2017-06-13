App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 13, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and USA

Suven Life Sciences announces today that the grant of 1 product patent from Australia and 1 product patent from USA corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and these Patents are valid through 2032 and 2034 respectively.

Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and USA
With reference to above subject, please find enclosed Press Release of our
company titled 'Suven Life Sciences secures a Product Patent in Australia and
Source : BSE

