May 30, 2017 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Suryodaya Invt: Outcome of board meeting
This is inform you that outcome of the board meeting held May 30, 2017 declaring the Audited Financial Result of the Company for FY 2016-17 along with Auditor Report and Statement of Audit Qualification.
Source : BSE
