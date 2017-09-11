Sep 11, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills' AGM on September 29, 2017
This to Inform that 38th Annual General Meeting to be held on 29th September 2017 at 10.30 A.M. at Sri Raja Rajeshwari Gardens, Survey No. 26, Sikh Village, Near Diamond Point Hotel, Secunderabad - 500009.
Source : BSE
