Suryakripa Finance'S board meeting on May 27, 2017

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 27th day of May, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the Financial year/period ended on 31st March, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. The Trading window of the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders of the Company will be closed for trading of Company's Equity Shares from 18th May, 2017 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company to the public.Source : BSE