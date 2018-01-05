Suryajyoti Spinning Mills' board meeting on January 11, 2018

Regulation 33 read with reg.29 and reg.47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 and 30th September 2017
Regulation 33 read with reg.29 and reg.47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 and 30th September 2017Source : BSE
To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 and 30th September 2017Source : BSE