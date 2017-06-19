App
Jun 19, 2017 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surya Roshni's unsecured creditors meeting on July 23, 2017

Notice convening the Meeting of Un-secured Creditors of Surya Roshni Limited ( Transferee Company) to be held on Sunday 23rd July, 2017 at 12.00 P.M. at Prakash Nagar, Sankhol, Bahadurgarh - 124507 is enclosed.

As per directions from Hon'ble NCLT - Chandigarh Bench vide Order dated 31st May, 2017 , in the matter of Section 230 and 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 Notice convening the Meeting of Un-secured Creditors of Surya Roshni Limited ( Transferee Company) to be held on Sunday 23rd July, 2017 at 12.00 P.M. at Prakash Nagar, Sankhol, Bahadurgarh - 124507 is enclosed.Source : BSE

